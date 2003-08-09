Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I shall return

    natman1965
    Well the original plan was to upgrade the PC buy new peripherals and be happy with the MS 2020. But with all the bugs and basically trying to figure out work arounds for the the sims deficiencies and left out features I am not enjoying myself much with this sim right now

    I would like to congratulate MS and Asobo for spectacular scenery which makes low and slow GA guys like me thrilled. We have been left out for a decade or more.

    Plan now is the same except back to xplane and spend money on orbix florida scenery, my main flying area, which is not as good as MS default IMO but the actual flying part is firmly in place.

    A thanks in advance to all of those who are going to work with this sim for a year or more so guys like me can come back and reep the benifits I will keep an eye on the forum to get a gauge on when this starts to happen.

    So like General MacArthur said; I shall return.
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    It’s a shame you have to leave so soon. Nice email though, better than the usual ones
    Take care. Hope you’ll be back soon.

    Regards
    Steve
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX1080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    W2DR
    I agree...nice post. Much better approach than the typical whining. To the OP...I live in Florida and I'm using TE Florida. At 4000-5000' AGL it's really good (IMNSHO). I think you'll like it. Welcome to the forum(s). Hope to see you back soon..........Doug
    Intel 4790K @ 4.7Ghz, MSI Z97 Gaming 7 motherboard, Noctua NH-U12S cooler, Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB 2133 MHz RAM, nVidia GTX 970 GPU, Cooler Master HAF 932 Tower, Thermaltake 1000W Toughpower PSU, Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit, and other good stuff.
