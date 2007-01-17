Keyboards?
I use a Corsair STRAFE RGB Mechanical Keyboard, Backlit Multicolor LED keyboard. But I have issues with it if I want to enter the BIOS on boot up. As the computer doe's not see the keyboard untill it has loaded the drivers and or software and this is too late to get to open the BIOS, I think it's because it's programmable that causes my problem. I'm prepared to buy a new keybaord but I do want a backlit LED keyboard. What backlit keyboards do you have that has no problem opening the BIOS on bootup?
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit SP1. 16.00 GB Dual-Channel DDR3. Graphics 2x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 .... 4 X DELL 1920 x 1080 res screens. 1 TByte SSD + 2TByte internal SATA drive +8 TByte External Western Digital Hard Drives (SATA) Backups
