I fly the 172 (non glass) a lot. After days I have figured out how to tune the nav radios but where do I get to see distance information ? I can get the bearings ok, but it's a bit useless without distance (of course unless you use 2 VOR's and triangulate). But why should I have to do that ? Where can I see the distance please anyone ?
I have a more basic problem with the glass cockpits of things like the Daher and Citation. I don't even know how to tune the nav radios in those, so I can't navigate at all in those.

Got to go, I've got the Panama Canal coming into view !
Any help would be appreciated.