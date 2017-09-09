Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Simulate fsx locked spot view in fs 2200

    shb7
    Simulate fsx locked spot view in fs 2200

    Does anybody know how to simulate the fsx locked spot external view in fs2200? I always used that? Steve

    I've been a member for 10 years and I'm only a junior member?
    g7rta
    Hi, this new sim is completely different to FSX and there isn’t spot view as such, but there are other options like the drone.
    There’s a guy on YouTube (known as Squirrel) who’s done some excellent tutorials. Check out this one..
    https://youtu.be/wTUFA33wIEM

    As for your membership status, I think it’s down to the number of posts you’ve made.

    Regards
    Steve
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX1080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
