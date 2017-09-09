Thread: Simulate fsx locked spot view in fs 2200

Does anybody know how to simulate the fsx locked spot external view in fs2200? I always used that? Steve
I've been a member for 10 years and I'm only a junior member?
Hi, this new sim is completely different to FSX and there isn’t spot view as such, but there are other options like the drone.
There’s a guy on YouTube (known as Squirrel) who’s done some excellent tutorials. Check out this one..
https://youtu.be/wTUFA33wIEM
As for your membership status, I think it’s down to the number of posts you’ve made.
Regards
Steve
