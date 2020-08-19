Hello, I have a issue with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. I load up the game, but while loading the game, the game crashes without error message. The error output from Windows Event Viewer says

Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 1.7.12.0, time stamp: 0x5f2ee5e4
Faulting module name: d3d11.dll, version: 10.0.19041.1, time stamp: 0x84d2d982
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x000000000012c360
Faulting process id: 0x177c
Faulting application start time: 0x01d68bce09fbac83
Faulting application path: C:\Users\Censored\Downloads\Microsoft.Flight.Simulator.2020\Microsoft Flight Simulator\FlightSimulator.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\SYSTEM32\d3d11.dll
Report Id: 6a82b046-c862-4ddc-bb07-94824e2d0075
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID: