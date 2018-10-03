Hi Everyone,

With my night lighting just about done, some minor edits left to finish. It's time to more on to my day time lighting effects. The video is in no particular order, so the lights at the end of the video may not be what I'm working on at the moment.

The area is California Photo-Real by Forkboy2 and compiled for easy installation by Flyaway Simulation.

After reviewing multiple areas, my thoughts still stand, she is a keeper!