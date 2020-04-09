Thread: Hunting Down Cheyenne Mountain and a Stargate, Colorado Springs, FS2020 Three Parts

Here we have another amazing voyage in the wonderful new Microsoft Flight Simulator by Asobo.
Today's journey, we are hunting down famous landmarks in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Flying a Cessna 152 Aerobat in honor of Doug Masters from the first movie of Iron Eagle, where we learned his character was hoping to be accepted into the Air Force Academy which is located in this very city we are flying in.
We are also looking for another very famous, yet very supposed "Top Secret" location of the elusive inside Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base, which was used in the movie Stargate, with Kurt Russell and James Spader. A series was later released on the very same movie, but with different actors than the ones who portrayed their roles in the film version.
On the runway, Runway 17 at Colorado Springs airport
Taking off
Nice early morning wake up calls for this community below; aircraft zooming past overhead!
Heading out across Colorado Springs
Turning towards the direction and heading towards the USAF Academy Airfield, KAAF
Approaching the Academy Air Field
The threshold of the traffic pattern at the airfield
Falcon Stadium
Flying over Eisenhower Golf Course
Flying over the Air Force Academy's athletic fields
Continued Next Post:
Bookmarks