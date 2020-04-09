Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Hunting Down Cheyenne Mountain and a Stargate, Colorado Springs, FS2020 Three Parts

  1. Today, 05:15 PM #1
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    281

    Default Hunting Down Cheyenne Mountain and a Stargate, Colorado Springs, FS2020 Three Parts

    Here we have another amazing voyage in the wonderful new Microsoft Flight Simulator by Asobo.

    Today's journey, we are hunting down famous landmarks in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Flying a Cessna 152 Aerobat in honor of Doug Masters from the first movie of Iron Eagle, where we learned his character was hoping to be accepted into the Air Force Academy which is located in this very city we are flying in.

    We are also looking for another very famous, yet very supposed "Top Secret" location of the elusive inside Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base, which was used in the movie Stargate, with Kurt Russell and James Spader. A series was later released on the very same movie, but with different actors than the ones who portrayed their roles in the film version.

    On the runway, Runway 17 at Colorado Springs airport


    Taking off


    Nice early morning wake up calls for this community below; aircraft zooming past overhead!


    Heading out across Colorado Springs


    Turning towards the direction and heading towards the USAF Academy Airfield, KAAF


    Approaching the Academy Air Field


    The threshold of the traffic pattern at the airfield


    Falcon Stadium


    Flying over Eisenhower Golf Course


    Flying over the Air Force Academy's athletic fields


    Continued Next Post:
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:21 PM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    281

    Default

    Fly over of the main campus. You can even clearly make out static displays of past aircraft in the center green


    Flying on towards Cheyenne Mountain




    FOUND! The road that leads into the mountain heads into the bunker entrance


    External administrative buildings and parking lots are just a spec of what is really part of a huge complex


    Drone Eye View


    Did a quick turn around, heading back to Colorado Springs Airport


    So long, Cheyenne Mountain!


    Heading back to the airfield


    Turning base


    Part three coming up
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:23 PM #3
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    281

    Default

    Turning Crosswind


    Turning Final


    On Final


    Hope you all enjoyed the Trip! Have a great night!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Alien Hunting In Dulce, New Mexico, FS2020 and Cessna 152 Places of Conspiracy Tour!
    By JohnnyJohnJohn in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-04-2020, 02:17 AM
  2. Parts, Parts, Parts
    By PDNoel in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-27-2020, 04:53 AM
  3. Tileproxy randoms between Cheyenne and Colorado Springs
    By American in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-06-2010, 07:34 PM
  4. Stargate Craft Request
    By SuperBryBry1 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-08-2008, 08:18 AM
  5. A hunting we will go, a hunting we will go...
    By IlyaPro in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-25-2002, 08:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules