Thread: I'm not a pilot but...

  #1
    hedbonker
    Aug 2020
    I'm not a pilot but...

    The sim I am using is FS2020. I really want to learn how to navigate from point a to point b. I can land and take off just fine. There are two GA airports near me but I have never actually been to them. They are about 10 miles from each other. Santa Paula (KSZP) and Camarillo (KCMA). I fly the Cessna 172 G1000 in the sim generally.

    If I create a flight plan from KSZP to KCMA, the flight plan details basically show an ascent to a certain altitude, then proceed on a given heading for a specific distance and then a descent but this does not really help me too much as I do not have details about how to approach the destination's runway etc. so I tend to fly right past it. Since I don't really know what these places look like visually I just know when I have flown too far, pause the sim and have a look about with the showcase drone. I typically find it at that point and see that I have passed it up.

    Is there a tutorial somewhere that illustrates how to do this kind of thing for a new virtual pilot? Does not have to be specific to FS2020 obviously but one that uses the G1000 would be ideal.

    Thanks!
  #2
    lnuss
    Mar 2005
    Westminster, CO
    I don't have that new sim, but the FAA has handbooks and manuals that cover all this and more at: https://www.faa.gov/regulations_poli...uals/aviation/

    It includes such titles as Airplane Flying Handbook, Flight Navigator Handbook, Pilot's Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, Instrument Flying Handbook, Aeronautical Information Manual and more.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
