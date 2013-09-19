Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sticky CH Flight Sim Yoke

    Ruffels44
    Default Sticky CH Flight Sim Yoke

    Hi Folks
    This isn't exactly about FS 2020 but it is affecting my flying for sure. My CH Yoke is very sticky and affecting my ability to smoothly hand fly, especially the final moments of landing. So two questions I hope someone can answer.

    a) Has anyone tried WD 40 or graphite to unstick a yoke or are there electronics in there that I'm totally going to ruin if I do so?

    b) Can anyone recommend a really good yoke for GA flying in FS 2020? I don't necessarily need lots of buttons and I do have a separate throttle quadrant, I'm just looking for really smooth performance.

    Thanks Friends!!
    DaddyTim
    Default

    Hi Ruffels44.
    I see no one has yet responded to your question.
    Coincidentally, I have owned a CH Flight Sim Yoke for 5 or 6 years and recently found it to not be smooth.
    Pulled it out as far as I could and rubbed WD-40 on the shaft, not leaving any excess. I did the same at the other end by pushing the yoke full forward.
    It seems to be running much smoother and I haven't had any side-issues (knock on wood).
