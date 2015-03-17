Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sticky CH Flight Sim Yoke

    Ruffels44
    Hi Folks
    This isn't exactly about FS 2020 but it is affecting my flying for sure. My CH Yoke is very sticky and affecting my ability to smoothly hand fly, especially the final moments of landing. So two questions I hope someone can answer.

    a) Has anyone tried WD 40 or graphite to unstick a yoke or are there electronics in there that I'm totally going to ruin if I do so?

    b) Can anyone recommend a really good yoke for GA flying in FS 2020? I don't necessarily need lots of buttons and I do have a separate throttle quadrant, I'm just looking for really smooth performance.

    Thanks Friends!!
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    I used to use a CH Products “Yoke Le” - I must have used it for maybe 15 years or so. I upgraded this year to a Logitech yoke.. & sold it on EBay two months later.. then bought the one I should have bought originally.. the Honeycomb Bravo! I highly recommended it. Only problem is I think they are a bit rare at the moment due to our new sim being launched.nobody seems to have them (or so others are saying)

    As for using WD40 on your CH Yoke.. I’m not sure it’d really make any difference.
    I actually still have my old one. It’s not worth anything.. the cable has some tape on it (due to it wearing a bit thin) but as far I know it still works. Very notchy though, as yours is.

    If you can find a Honeycomb I’d go for it.


    Regards
    Steve
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    I use a CH Flight Sim Yoke and I've used Molybdenum spray on the shaft and WD40 (very sparingly) on the electricals. I also replaced the original springs with strong elastic bands as shown in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXNaKxtUNMg
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
