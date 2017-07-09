Hi, So now being more familiar with the process, I would like to know how to modify the "Transition" or "Sequence".

When I "Activate" the procedure, it generates a tremendous loop (as illustrated in the sequence).

How do I just let it fly directly to the selected runway, without all the other transitions ?

Thanks.