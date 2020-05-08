Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: After many years of simming - Favorite Aircraft

    Calypso
    Sep 2020
    Default After many years of simming - Favorite Aircraft

    MICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR X

    MODERN

    AIRBUS A320 – A321 (AEROSOFT)

    BOEING 737- 600, 700, 800, 900 (iFLY)

    BOEING 757-200 (CAPTAIN SIM)

    CLASSIC

    TUPOLEV TU-154 B2 (PROJECT TUPOLEV)

    DOUGLAS DC-10

    HAWKER SIDDELEY TRIDENT II

    ILYUSHIN IL-62M (AEROPROYECTO)

    LOCKHEED TRISTAR L1011

    FLIGHT 1 DOUGLAS DC-9

    BOEING 727-100 (CAPTAIN SIM)

    BOEING 737-200
    amberdog1
    Oct 2015
    KORF
    MD-11 and the 787
