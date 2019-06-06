I contacted the Zen Desk To have all these added to dropdown Menu.

1.) Instant Replay for landings !! Who doesn't want this

2.) Sim Rate 2x,4x,6x,8x this would be nice from the drop down

3.) Saving the Flight !! it would be nice to be able to save to a default flight from the drop down.
All these were available in former MS Sims.

I have to admit MSFS has been in contact with me about these and seems willing to work with customers.WE SHALL SEE