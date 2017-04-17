Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Grass Monkey IR Head tracker

  1. Today, 09:29 AM #1
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    79

    Default Grass Monkey IR Head tracker

    I used an IR head tracker (Grass Monkey's Odyssey) in FSX-SE.

    Today I was able to get it up & running in FS20 without issues by changing the OpenTrack output to "Freetrack 2.0 Enhanced". No other adjustments needed. I just have to remember to start OpenTrack before firing up the Sim.

    VERY convenient for looking around the cockpit & outside scenery. A lot more 'natural' than using my Logitech Yoke's hat switch.
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 09:48 AM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Track IR or Not Track IR- That is the Question
    By HoggyDog in forum FSX
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-17-2017, 12:33 AM
  2. Tracker IR fs2004
    By tbenn52139 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-15-2017, 09:26 PM
  3. do you use track IR 3head tracker how does it work for you?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-27-2005, 12:56 PM
  4. IR tracker
    By bbaird in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-26-2002, 11:09 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules