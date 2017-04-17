Thread: Grass Monkey IR Head tracker

Grass Monkey IR Head tracker
I used an IR head tracker (Grass Monkey's Odyssey) in FSX-SE.
Today I was able to get it up & running in FS20 without issues by changing the OpenTrack output to "Freetrack 2.0 Enhanced". No other adjustments needed. I just have to remember to start OpenTrack before firing up the Sim.
VERY convenient for looking around the cockpit & outside scenery. A lot more 'natural' than using my Logitech Yoke's hat switch.
Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 09:48 AM.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
Bookmarks