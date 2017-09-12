Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Any tips for building and importing aircraft for the new MSFS?

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    StratoArt
    StratoArt is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Posts
    1

    Default Any tips for building and importing aircraft for the new MSFS?

    I built a few aircraft and scenery way back when for FS98 - the KC-135T in particular. Having been out of the loop for so long but now getting back into the new MSFS, I'd like to know if there is a way to build aircraft for MSFS (2020)?

    I work with Blender and have been looking at scenery development as well. I was in the USAF as a crew chief on KC-135 aircraft and I'm actually working on the KC-135R and T model again but for the new MSFS. Attached are a few images from my development from last year.

    I'm wondering if anyone would know a good workflow or at least point me in the direction for getting flight models in there? I know there are professional developers that are working fast and furious but for older and more casual designers like myself, it would be a good thread to start if not started already.

    You can see one of my very old builds, a KC-135T at the bottom of this page here on Flightsim.com - https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=80008911

    Thanks Much!

    Dale W. Jackson
    (former USAF KC-135T and R model crew chief)
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 58113544_2237150862999022_8929525162034855936_o.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 102.9 KB  ID: 221903   Click image for larger version.  Name: 57703346_2237150849665690_4843479171394961408_o.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 71.4 KB  ID: 221904   Click image for larger version.  Name: 58594692_2237150869665688_1602927076707401728_o.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 94.5 KB  ID: 221905  

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Importing FSX Aircraft into MSFS
    By loki in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-26-2020, 07:52 AM
  2. Importing Generica Buildings from MSFS to FSX
    By Honus in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-09-2017, 12:03 PM
  3. MSFS New User - Add-On Tips?
    By Stamey in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-20-2009, 06:51 PM
  4. please post a picture of the empire state building, im begging you,also a picture of the united nations building area ,so i can see if they put the new trump world tower in.
    By dtg in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-16-2003, 03:04 PM
  5. I'm building my own home cockpit! Just need help and tips!
    By aymen_ayesh in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-18-2002, 09:50 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules