Thread: Cant get Autopilot to follow flightplan with default 747

I've seen this mentioned many times but not yet found a solution that works.



I created a flight plan and ATC recognises it, so no problem there.



On departure I followed ATC instruction until it told me to resume own navigation. Seemed to be working fine but later I realised it was a coincidence that my heading was the same as my flight plan. When I got to my first VOR the aircraft started to turn but then just kept turning. Tried this a few times but same thing happened.



Tried GPS on its own.

Tried GPS NAV

Tried GPS APP



All to no avail. My autopilot is working ok because it cantrols all the other parameters, Speed, Hdg, Flight Level, etc. I mention Hdg because I've even tried GPS HDG (knowing that wasn't going to work)



So, where am I going wrong?