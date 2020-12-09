Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Asobo TMB930 flight patterns

  1. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #1
    mabrodb's Avatar
    mabrodb
    For the Asobo TMB930 this time.

    Similar to the Asobo DA62 flight patterns doc here: https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-DA62-patterns

    Cheers,
    Marc
Similar Threads

  1. Asobo DA62 patterns
    By mabrodb in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-12-2020, 04:38 PM
  2. MS/Asobo Interview — Developer Q&A Twitch Series: Top Community Questions
    By Typer78 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-14-2020, 02:03 PM
  3. Traffic Patterns
    By cyclops02 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-26-2002, 10:56 PM
  4. Question regarding traffic patterns at airports.
    By AeroBob in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-12-2001, 07:44 AM

