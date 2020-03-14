Thread: Default 777 spoilers slightly open/floating

Results 1 to 1 of 1

  Yesterday, 11:07 PM
    joejam2
    joejam2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    st. george, utah, usa.
    Posts
    645

    I decided to install FS9 for the first time in 10+ years. I wanted to fly the 777 but noticed the spoiler animation/polygon is off, has it always been like this? I even put it in FSX and it is the same.

    I loaded it into model converter X just to show what I mean. As you can see it is floating above the wing.
