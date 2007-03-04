like every flight sim I've ever used, the elevator sensitivity seems way off. Adjusting it in game doesn't help. You have to go into the aircraft config file and adjust it manually, usually reducing by a half to two thirds. Once done, the aircraft lifts off smoothly and lands without all that jerking motion.
It's a god awful path this time to the aircraft config files, however. For steam it's - users, user name, app data, roaming, microsoft flight simulator, packages, official, steam, asobo aircraft, sim objects, airplanes