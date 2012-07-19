Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Liveries Megapack (SSD Download)

    Default Liveries Megapack (SSD Download)

    Hoping someone can help me out here.

    I know on a regular install, you unpack the liveries zip file in the "Community" directory. I however have installed via Steam and on my SSD, so my game file is located here:

    F:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\MicrosoftFlightSimulator

    there is a "Packages" directory:

    F:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\MicrosoftFlightSimulator\Packages

    but there is no "Community" folder in there, and when I create one and drop the liveries in there, nothing happens. Please help!
    Default

    C:\Users\amber\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\Communit
    Where amber is replace it with your user name.
    Hope this helps you out.
    Also you will need to unhide the files as by defaule they are hidden.
