Thread: FS2004 Water Textures With No Frame Rate Impact

  Today, 03:30 PM #1
    Agent00729
    Agent00729
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    Default FS2004 Water Textures With No Frame Rate Impact

    Hello,

    Can anyone recommend any freeware water textures that have no frame rate impact? I know there are many options to choose from, but I was wondering if anyone has any preferences and can recommend a replacement to the default textures that would have no frame rate impact.

    Also, are there any replacement textures that actually have better FPS performance than the default textures?

    Thanks!
  Today, 04:05 PM #2
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    Default

    i've never heard of water textures causing a decrease in FPS. that said the best I know are from ENVTEX. highly recommend.
