A huge issue with the Kitfox in my opinion. Well, two really but one might be a deal-breaker.

First, the flaps aren't modeled on the aircraft. They are on the flight model, but not the visual of the plane. For a bush plane that's a big deal as you would look over for visual confirmation while flying all the time.

The other glaring issue IMO is that it makes all your scenery look horrible out the glass. Go to an outside view or another plane and its sharp as a tack, but inside the scenery looks all muted and low res.

Example here in this review: https://youtu.be/j5locOMgQm0