Well I managed to complete a short flight in the 747 last night, Seattle to Spokane (reminds me of the flights we used to do in the Thalion Airbus sim).

Don't know whether someone can confirm the workflow with 747 Autoland - do I kill the autothrottle at 500 feet as you would do normally (then F1 to close it over the runway) or does the process take care of that, i.e. hands off until the roll out?

I also need to work out how to switch off the artificial flight path (blue or red rectangles) as I find it rather intrusive, especially when autopilot is doing the work.

Okay now to see if there is an airport in Idaho or Montana that can take a 747, so I can do another 50 min flight west to east.