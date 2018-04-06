Thread: Download again

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  1. Today, 09:09 AM #1
    opcartmell
    Feb 2007
    Default Download again

    If I purchase and install on my present, less than powerful, computer to try and then get a more capable computer can I download to the new computer without incurring additional charges?
    Intel I5-650 @ 3.2 ghz OC to 3.95, 8 gb DDR3 2200 RAM,ASUS P7P55D PRO,
    EVGA GTS 250 1gb, CH Eclipse yoke, CH pedals, Track IR, GoFlight GF-46 GF-T8,
    2 RP-48's
  2. Today, 09:15 AM #2
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Yes.
    You can actually install it on as many computers as you wish... but you can only use one at any one time

    Regards
    Steve
