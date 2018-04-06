Thread: Download again

If I purchase and install on my present, less than powerful, computer to try and then get a more capable computer can I download to the new computer without incurring additional charges?
If I purchase and install on my present, less than powerful, computer to try and then get a more capable computer can I download to the new computer without incurring additional charges?
Intel I5-650 @ 3.2 ghz OC to 3.95, 8 gb DDR3 2200 RAM,ASUS P7P55D PRO,
EVGA GTS 250 1gb, CH Eclipse yoke, CH pedals, Track IR, GoFlight GF-46 GF-T8,
2 RP-48's
Yes.
You can actually install it on as many computers as you wish... but you can only use one at any one time
Regards
Steve
Bookmarks