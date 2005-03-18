Thread: Airport Approach Plates

You can view all the available approaches on the main flight planning map.
Create your IFR flight plan (low or high level).
The waypoints will be listed one after another below the departure and arrival selection panels, with a slider beneath them.
Move the slider to the right and click on the arrival airport ICAO code.
The map now slews to the arrival airport and you can hover your cursor over the name and select 'Zoom in to details' - but to view the approaches fully, don't zoom in!
Back up to the Arrival airport panel and see the Approach and Runway windows show 'Automatic'.
Click in those windows to select an approach and runway from the drop-down menus. The approaches are visible on the map and can be re-selected ad-infinitum until you're happy with the result and Save the flightplan.
The same process is used for the departures too.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
