I'd be grateful to be told how to move the pilot seat viewpoint from the centre over to where I've marked in red....
This is from a Bristol Blenheim where in the real thing the pilot sat on the left.
Thanks.
FS2004 by the way!

Click image for larger version.  Name: Blen_Panel.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 115.0 KB  ID: 221898