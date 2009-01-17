Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Beech 18,which one?

  Today, 07:04 AM #1
    Miggers
    Gents,

    I fancy a Beech 18,there's a couple of lovely ones here in UK at the moment.

    Which one is good,Milton Shupe's or the Simtech version please?
  Today, 07:56 AM #2
    zswobbie1
    I'd go for Milton's. They are great, & include ski. float & amphibian versions. Dont forget his AT-11 as well.
    I have all of them, as well as the Simtech versions, but because of the wide range of textures, I'm inclined to go for Milton's especially when I fly in Alaska.

    Try them all!
    Robin
    Cape Town, South Africa
  Today, 08:42 AM #3
    Miggers
    Cheers for that Robin.

    I'll get onto it.
    Of the ones in UK,(G-BKGL,GM,G-BKRN,G-ASUG)GL sports a USAAC colour scheme,GM a Navy scheme,
    RN a Far East RAF scheme and UG is in a museum in civvy colours.
    G-BSZC sports a lovely USAF scheme with "Southern Comfort"nose art,so I'll see what's available for those a/c.
Forum Rules