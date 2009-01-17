Thread: Beech 18,which one?

Gents,
I fancy a Beech 18,there's a couple of lovely ones here in UK at the moment.
Which one is good,Milton Shupe's or the Simtech version please?
Gents,
I fancy a Beech 18,there's a couple of lovely ones here in UK at the moment.
Which one is good,Milton Shupe's or the Simtech version please?
I'd go for Milton's. They are great, & include ski. float & amphibian versions. Dont forget his AT-11 as well.
I have all of them, as well as the Simtech versions, but because of the wide range of textures, I'm inclined to go for Milton's especially when I fly in Alaska.
Try them all!
Robin
Cape Town, South Africa
Cheers for that Robin.
I'll get onto it.
Of the ones in UK,(G-BKGL,GM,G-BKRN,G-ASUG)GL sports a USAAC colour scheme,GM a Navy scheme,
RN a Far East RAF scheme and UG is in a museum in civvy colours.
G-BSZC sports a lovely USAF scheme with "Southern Comfort"nose art,so I'll see what's available for those a/c.
Bookmarks