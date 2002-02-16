Thread: Replay

Results 1 to 3 of 3

  #1
    kiwis
    Replay

    Does this feature exist in MSFS20?

    Want to go back and admire my heavy landings.
  #2
    g7rta
    Default

    Not yet. There are many posts on the official forums about this.
    Most people want it so I'm sure it'll happen with one of the updates. We just have to wait.

    Regards
    Steve
  #3
    kiwis
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Not yet. There are many posts on the official forums about this.
    Most people want it so I'm sure it'll happen with one of the updates. We just have to wait.

    Regards
    Steve
    Cheers. Seems like a mental thing to not include. Fingers crossed it's added soon.
