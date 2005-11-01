Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Night Lighting Work Continues - KSFO

  1. Today, 02:45 AM #1
    transcontinental
    transcontinental is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    228

    Default Night Lighting Work Continues - KSFO

    Hi,
    SanFran area, night lighting adjustments.


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k76QPIoY2JY
    Last edited by transcontinental; Today at 02:49 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Night lighting effects complete - Time to work on daytime effects
    By transcontinental in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-20-2019, 06:47 PM
  2. Night Lighting Work Is Done!
    By transcontinental in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-26-2019, 10:40 PM
  3. Work work work work work...
    By Arabian in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-11-2005, 12:53 PM
  4. Will this "Realistic night lighting" work with the DF 737?
    By nramsey in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-25-2002, 04:38 PM
  5. KSFO/KSFO?
    By James81 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-13-2002, 06:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules