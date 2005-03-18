Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: On startup the sim is downloading from scratch!

  Today, 12:20 AM #1
    HUMPERS
    On startup the sim is downloading from scratch!

    I don't get it. I have been slowly getting used to this new sim & today I started it up & got the download & install dialogue box stating it will be d/l & installing 95+ gig! I thought maybe patch number 2 was out but I doubt it. So why I have i got to download all 95 gig again? help please.
  Today, 12:22 AM #2
    HUMPERS
    Default

    Sorry for title misspelling, meant 'scratch'
  Today, 06:04 AM #3
    g7rta
    Default

    Thatâ€™s a strange one. Iâ€™ve just booted up mine to check if it downloads anything but no, it launched as normal.
    I donâ€™t suppose youâ€™ve logged in as a different user? Or maybe deleted / uninstalled anything?

    Regards
    Steve
