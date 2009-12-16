Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: On startup the sim is downloading from scracth!

  Today, 12:20 AM #1
    HUMPERS
    HUMPERS is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    .NEW ZEALAND
    Posts
    229

    Unhappy On startup the sim is downloading from scracth!

    I don't get it. I have been slowly getting used to this new sim & today I started it up & got the download & install dialogue box stating it will be d/l & installing 95+ gig! I thought maybe patch number 2 was out but I doubt it. So why I have i got to download all 95 gig again? help please.
  Today, 12:22 AM #2
    HUMPERS
    HUMPERS is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    .NEW ZEALAND
    Posts
    229

    Default

    Sorry for title misspelling, meant 'scratch'
