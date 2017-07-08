I was very impressed with the early planes of the X-planes they are beautiful,
for example the Douglas Mail Plane just beautiful it gives me the impression that
people in the FSX world have no idea of the Douglas Mail Plane of 1922 or have
no interest except tube liners which have no personality and all look alike. I flew
on the first Boeing 707 Pan Am to Paris in 1959, I was with my mother on flight
to Miami when I looked out the at one of the engines on our C-54 Eastern Air lines
and it was smoking and the propeller was feathered. I guess shaped my interest in
the planes of the late 1940s and 1950s. X-Plane is a nice platform with dedicated
people just like FSX, looking at their design for the DC-3/C47 they don'nt seem to
have a structure for the plane like we do for paints all you do is DL the folder and put
the paint folder into the main folder iy appears much simpler then this abortion created
by MS where I have corrected re-paints that I can count on both hands I received Mr
Milton Shupe's help in trying to fix these things. This is just an observation but I will
stay with FSX at near 80 yrs old I am not abot to start again.

Thanks

Casey