Thread: How Do I install New Scenery?

  Today, 03:13 PM #1
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    245

    Default How Do I install New Scenery?

    Okay, I went to one of the sites that offer mods for landmarks, etc, and I downloaded a Pearl Harbor File.

    The folders show up in order what are in them, and I am wondering what goes where, since there are no custom labels, do I just drag and drop? Or place main folder in the Community folder? Any help would be appreciated... Thanks!

    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
  Today, 04:17 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,047

    Yep, just drag and drop the projectionist-pearlharbor folder into the Community folder and launch the sim. It's the same process with any other add-on scenery, aircraft, repaint, or other mod - just download and unzip it then drag and drop the unzipped folder into the Community folder.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 04:50 PM #3
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    245

    Thank you! Much appreciated!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
