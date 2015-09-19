Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Anyone Up For a Little Universal Studios and Disney? Two Part Post MFS 2020

    Anyone Up For a Little Universal Studios and Disney? Two Part Post MFS 2020

    Even ORBX never had this detail...

    Flying over Orlando, Departing Orlando Executive in my Kitfox - great little hand flyer in FS2020


    Approaching Universal Studios


    Passing Universal Studios, just under the passenger wing.


    On the way to Disney


    I don't know why people would want to live on golf courses like this. You see houses crowding them all the time. I'd be worried to get balls through my windows, and I wonder if they can even watch the PGA Tournaments for free if they live there? Probably not!


    Approaching Disney


    What a parking lot! No wonder we always lost our car when I went there when I was a kid. LOL


    The Monorail Station. The little specs you see on the ground are PEOPLE!!!


    Contempo Hotel. This building is awesome. The Monorail has a station stop right in the middle of the hotel.


    Bay Lake Tower Next to the Contempo Hotel


    Part Two coming up
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    The Iconic Space Mountain Roller Coaster. You can hear the screams of terror


    Tomorrow Land Station


    Another view of Main Street looking towards Cinderella's Castle.


    Close up, Cinderalla's Castle


    Some other views of the park


    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    Wow! That is spectacular!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
