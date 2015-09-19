Thread: Anyone Up For a Little Universal Studios and Disney? Two Part Post MFS 2020

Even ORBX never had this detail...
Flying over Orlando, Departing Orlando Executive in my Kitfox - great little hand flyer in FS2020
Approaching Universal Studios
Passing Universal Studios, just under the passenger wing.
On the way to Disney
I don't know why people would want to live on golf courses like this. You see houses crowding them all the time. I'd be worried to get balls through my windows, and I wonder if they can even watch the PGA Tournaments for free if they live there? Probably not!
Approaching Disney
What a parking lot! No wonder we always lost our car when I went there when I was a kid. LOL
The Monorail Station. The little specs you see on the ground are PEOPLE!!!
Contempo Hotel. This building is awesome. The Monorail has a station stop right in the middle of the hotel.
Bay Lake Tower Next to the Contempo Hotel
Part Two coming up
