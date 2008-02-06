Hello all!

1. My first question is regarding Flexwings microlights for FS9. I have one named the Maverick Trike but am wondering if there are any more as its a shame to think that there haven't been many made!

2. Second one is regarding Alpha Simulations Lysander, I have saw much talk about such a thing being available on posts from circa 2014 but can't seem to find her anywhere! Its a shame as its one of my favourites and have spent years researching its history! Anyone know where I can get it?

Thanks all in advance!