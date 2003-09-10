Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Any Thoughts?

  Today, 12:15 PM #1
    gregatp
    Any Thoughts?

    Hey all-

    I am having trouble with MSFS. Most times it crashes to desktop when the status bar is about 3/4 on initial loading, obviously before the main menu.
    Occasionally I can get to the main menu where I set things to Low-End, Bing off, etc. I then can load an airport/plane but get ~3 fps for a couple minutes before crashing to desktop.

    Latest Nvidia drivers installed:

    Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz, 3601 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
    Windows 10 Home Version 10.0.19041 Build 19041
    Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 16.0 GB
    Total Virtual Memory 18.8 GB
    Available Virtual Memory 14.5 GB
    Page File Space 2.88 GB
    Adapter Description NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 PCI Express 3.0 Graphics Card
    Resolution 1920 x 1080 x 60 hertz

    Any ideas or suggestions?
    Would really love to enjoy this simulator.
    Thanks!!
    B747 Pilot (Real World)
  Today, 12:26 PM #2
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    

    What is your internet connection speed? Are you on a HD or SSD? Everything else looks like it ought to run better than that. If you have a slow internet speed and a HD that could be a problem.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
