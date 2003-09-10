Thread: Any Thoughts?

Hey all-
I am having trouble with MSFS. Most times it crashes to desktop when the status bar is about 3/4 on initial loading, obviously before the main menu.
Occasionally I can get to the main menu where I set things to Low-End, Bing off, etc. I then can load an airport/plane but get ~3 fps for a couple minutes before crashing to desktop.
Latest Nvidia drivers installed:
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4790 CPU @ 3.60GHz, 3601 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
Windows 10 Home Version 10.0.19041 Build 19041
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 16.0 GB
Total Virtual Memory 18.8 GB
Available Virtual Memory 14.5 GB
Page File Space 2.88 GB
Adapter Description NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 PCI Express 3.0 Graphics Card
Resolution 1920 x 1080 x 60 hertz
Any ideas or suggestions?
Would really love to enjoy this simulator.
Thanks!!
