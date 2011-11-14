Thread: NON existent MSFS 2020

Hi everybody.
Having just spent the Day Installing MSFS2020 Disks 1 through 10 and following Microsoft Account details to enter the Flight Simulator Activation Code.
then Downloading the Software Launcher and Automatically downloading the Content Update and being told "Your good to go"
Imagine my surprise to find that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is nowhere to be Found on my Computer.
Most certainly not in Drive C: nor anywhere to be found in any of the Program Files?
This is a strange one, any help or suggestions Please?
Many thanks
Regards
Paul.
