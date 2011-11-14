Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: NON existent MSFS 2020

  1. Today, 11:42 AM #1
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Default NON existent MSFS 2020

    Hi everybody.

    Having just spent the Day Installing MSFS2020 Disks 1 through 10 and following Microsoft Account details to enter the Flight Simulator Activation Code.

    then Downloading the Software Launcher and Automatically downloading the Content Update and being told "Your good to go"

    Imagine my surprise to find that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is nowhere to be Found on my Computer.

    Most certainly not in Drive C: nor anywhere to be found in any of the Program Files?

    This is a strange one, any help or suggestions Please?

    Many thanks

    Regards

    Paul.
    Many thanks
    Regards
    Paul.
  2. Today, 12:10 PM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    Default

    C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.7.14.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe

    Trying looking for FlightSimulator.exe there
    Windows 10, 16 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
  3. Today, 12:12 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    see previous thread

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...t-start-FS2020

    Regards
    Steve
  4. Today, 12:38 PM #4
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Default

    Hi David, thanks for reply.

    Unfortunately No WindowsApps listed under C:Program files?

    Not sure what to do now.

    thanks

    Paul.
    Many thanks
    Regards
    Paul.
