Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: iNTERIOR VIEW

  1. Today, 10:06 AM #1
    johnyyz
    johnyyz is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Toronto, ON Canada
    Posts
    227

    Smile iNTERIOR VIEW

    is there any interior cabin views in the A320 ?

    Did my first flight/flight plan this AM on autopilot in the A320 CYYZKEWR, all went smoothly, including creating flight plan and having aircraft follow it its kind of like having sky vector in MSFS. ILS and landing on autopilot was bang on.Click image for larger version.  Name: CYYZKEWR.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 303.2 KB  ID: 221894
    Last edited by johnyyz; Today at 10:16 AM.
    Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p/CH Flightstick and Pedals
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    hkhawaja
    hkhawaja is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    12

    Default

    That's awesome. Can you please share the flight plan and details. I really want to learn using autopilot/instruments/navigation.

    2ndly, for cabin view, open camera panel and go to the preset views on the 3rd tab (after cockpit and external) and I believe it's the last 2 settings.

    Sent from my SM-A515F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Wilco Airbus Series 2, Interior View
    By worldsfair in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-27-2009, 03:14 PM
  2. Interior View Question
    By edwardziegler in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-14-2005, 04:19 PM
  3. Aircraft interior cabin view
    By roswell in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-09-2005, 01:52 AM
  4. Next View SKIPS over Cockpit View - but Prev View doesn't! (in custom keybd config)
    By dgrrr in forum CFS3
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-29-2002, 04:06 AM
  5. Interior view question
    By blade2 in forum Aircraft Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-17-2001, 06:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules