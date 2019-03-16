Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Not possible to take off Boeing 737 max 8

    Default Not possible to take off Boeing 737 max 8

    TDS 737 max 8

    And i cant find any oyher 737 8 max aircraft, tds_boeing_737max8_basepack.zip
    Anybody knows where i can find it

    Is there anybody who knows to solve this problem. The center of gravity is in the nose of the aircraft, and no response when altering weight an fuel

    HELP
    Default

    How about adding lots of elevator trim, like every other TDS aircraft needed for takeoff?
    Default

    Hi,

    That's TDS simulating MCAS...?

    Or how about editing the aircraft.cfg load stations to set the CG at a realistic position?

    In the [WEIGHT_AND_BALANCE]
    empty_weight_CG_position=

    Changing the 1st number (longitude) will move the CG. Then change the longitude of station_load.0... accordingly.
    CG should be at around 25% MAC. Like below:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CoG.JPG  Views: 6  Size: 95.3 KB  ID: 221893


    Also check payload weights and fuel load. The aircraft does not need to be at MTOW to fly...


    Regards,
    DDP.
