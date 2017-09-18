Hi all

I have been using simbrief to create and import flight plans into the sim. The way I created waypoints for the plan I made Is using pin drops on google maps and copied the longitude and latitude with sky vector and then take those numbers and copy and past them into simbrief. Then I enter the starting and ending airports to the flight plan the route is put down exactly the way I wanted to go, (Flying over golf courses in my area). I import the file simbrief makes and the route comes up. However... this is where problem is.

When the plan is imported. The game has added an extra waypoint connecting to the departing / arriving airports I picked to take off and land at. The game also doesn’t place me on the ground it has my plane start off mid air as the runway I’m suppose to land on , and it won’t change it or give any option

Has anyone else had this and found a way to stop it?