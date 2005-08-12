Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Strange throttle behaviour

  1. Today, 04:10 AM #1
    paul_53
    paul_53 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Posts
    1

    Default Strange throttle behaviour

    To be honest I'm not sure this is me doing something stupid. I tend to fly GA aircraft and I keep getting problems with throttle control. I start off in the cockpit view and make sure everything moves as it should do using the joystick. I start the engine (manually or ctrl+e) switch to exterior view to have a look round, back into the cockpit, release the brake and I'm suddenly at warp speed, the throttle no longer works, I have no control at all either by mouse or joystick???

    Any ideas please

    The joystick is a Saitek Cyborg evo force
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:01 AM #2
    learpilot
    learpilot is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    59

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by paul_53 View Post
    To be honest I'm not sure this is me doing something stupid. I tend to fly GA aircraft and I keep getting problems with throttle control. I start off in the cockpit view and make sure everything moves as it should do using the joystick. I start the engine (manually or ctrl+e) switch to exterior view to have a look round, back into the cockpit, release the brake and I'm suddenly at warp speed, the throttle no longer works, I have no control at all either by mouse or joystick???

    Any ideas please

    The joystick is a Saitek Cyborg evo force
    welcome to mess 2020
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:07 AM #3
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,039

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by paul_53 View Post
    To be honest I'm not sure this is me doing something stupid. I tend to fly GA aircraft and I keep getting problems with throttle control. I start off in the cockpit view and make sure everything moves as it should do using the joystick. I start the engine (manually or ctrl+e) switch to exterior view to have a look round, back into the cockpit, release the brake and I'm suddenly at warp speed, the throttle no longer works, I have no control at all either by mouse or joystick???

    Any ideas please

    The joystick is a Saitek Cyborg evo force
    Have you assigned your brake release to the same command for Slew mode?
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:11 AM #4
    learpilot
    learpilot is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    59

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by paul_53 View Post
    To be honest I'm not sure this is me doing something stupid. I tend to fly GA aircraft and I keep getting problems with throttle control. I start off in the cockpit view and make sure everything moves as it should do using the joystick. I start the engine (manually or ctrl+e) switch to exterior view to have a look round, back into the cockpit, release the brake and I'm suddenly at warp speed, the throttle no longer works, I have no control at all either by mouse or joystick???

    Any ideas please

    The joystick is a Saitek Cyborg evo force
    put in a ticket to the zen desk i got back an email that said they were working on it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight simulator center Throttle Quadrant strange behaviour
    By jedicriss in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-24-2013, 10:03 AM
  2. Strange behaviour by the Baron 58
    By jfri in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-08-2005, 11:05 AM
  3. Strange behaviour - now won't load
    By clipper7 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-13-2004, 12:38 PM
  4. Strange AI Behaviour!?!
    By ant_1984 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-02-2004, 01:40 AM
  5. Strange Behaviour when taxiing for take-off
    By gehall in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-15-2002, 06:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules