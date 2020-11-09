Content Manager Shows Update Available
Hi people!
I just noticed my content manager shows 'Relaunch the game to update" next to 'Core Content' (please see the attached).
When I relaunch the game, it does not go through any update process, and the same message is still there.
Is this normal? Do I have a problem?
Thanks for any input.
i7-9700KF; RTX 2070 Super; Z390 Phantom Gaming 4S, 32gb G Skill 3600;
2TB 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVme; 2TB 860 EVO SSD; 1TB 860 EVO SSD; Li 205 ATX Case; Windows 10 Pro x64
