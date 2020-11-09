Hi people!

I just noticed my content manager shows 'Relaunch the game to update" next to 'Core Content' (please see the attached).

When I relaunch the game, it does not go through any update process, and the same message is still there.

Is this normal? Do I have a problem?

Thanks for any input.

