Thread: MSFS won't start

    MikeF
    Unhappy MSFS won't start

    Getting a "Not available on this account" error. Going to MS Store still shows that it is installed though.

    Oh well, going to bed and hope it is an issue on their end and will be cleared up by tomorrow.
    Kapitan
    have you logged on another account recently? make sure you are logged on to microsoft on Edge, Explorer or MS Store with the same account you used to buy it. Or in Xbox/Steam if applicable. And check your internet connection is active
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
