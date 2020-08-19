Thread: MSFS won't start

Getting a "Not available on this account" error. Going to MS Store still shows that it is installed though.
Oh well, going to bed and hope it is an issue on their end and will be cleared up by tomorrow.
Getting a "Not available on this account" error. Going to MS Store still shows that it is installed though.
Oh well, going to bed and hope it is an issue on their end and will be cleared up by tomorrow.
have you logged on another account recently? make sure you are logged on to microsoft on Edge, Explorer or MS Store with the same account you used to buy it. Or in Xbox/Steam if applicable. And check your internet connection is active
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
Bookmarks