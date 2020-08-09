As new updates become available, will steam automatically install when game loads? Do I need to do this manually?

Second question. Does this software support multiple monitors.....not expanding across two, even though I would like to know that also, but two or more monitors with different views on each one. with FSX I have a total of 7 monitors, three for windshield, over heat pane, two lower monitors with the actual cockpit vies and a small 8" monitor that I put the gps on. Will I be able to do this in this software.

Where are the aircraft folders, how would you make changes to the panels?

I have a software that gives me the ability to make left and right sides of main panels, and then put them on different monitors....create a very large multi monitor cockpit.

Right now I don't see any of this as being possible. Any input please.

What about Goflight software for ms2020....any word on this.

But do I ask a bunch of questions.