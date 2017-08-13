Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Windscreen icing up!?

  1. Today, 06:09 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    170

    Question Windscreen icing up!?

    Very authentic-looking, but a PITA in VFR! I have experienced this twice, and could find no way to defrost, like I do in my car. Had to go to external view, and descend to warmer air.

    Is there a fix?

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:32 PM #2
    aler's Avatar
    aler
    aler is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 1996
    Posts
    16

    Default

    I had the same flying the 787 but i turned on the window heat and was gone. I like it though
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Questions about anti icing and de icing
    By Captain Andy Poppens in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-13-2017, 01:22 PM
  2. Not sure if this is icing issue or not. Plane locking up at high altitude.
    By robtheump in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-27-2010, 04:43 PM
  3. Icy windscreen?
    By Supermoto in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:14 AM
  4. Red windscreen during "non-standard" flight
    By KittyMercury in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-19-2002, 01:13 PM
  5. How do you get landing lights visible through the windscreen?
    By jodanestew in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-26-2002, 01:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules