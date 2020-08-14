Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Asobo DA62 patterns

  1. Today, 04:38 PM #1
    mabrodb's Avatar
    mabrodb
    mabrodb is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Asobo DA62 patterns

    I found a RW flight training website that had similar multi-engine training docs for the RW DA42 (4 seat brother to the DA62).

    I did some pattern work in MSFS w/ the Asobo DA62 (doubt the real power settings are a complete match to RW) and came up w/ these similar flight patterns to add a little precision to my IFR MSFS flying.

    Enjoy

    Marc
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MS/Asobo Interview — Developer Q&A Twitch Series: Top Community Questions
    By Typer78 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-14-2020, 02:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules