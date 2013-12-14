Thread: Just Some Ohio Airports - C-172 "Flamze"

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Just Some Ohio Airports - C-172 "Flamze"

    Default Just Some Ohio Airports - C-172 "Flamze"

    I thought I'd take the 172 out for a spin to some of the airports I visited in RW flying. I just never went to Burke Lakefront however.

    PART 1

    Taking off out of Columbiana County airport (02G). This is outside of East Liverpool, OH. A little story about this airport. I rented a plane to fly from here to New Philadelphia, OH to visit come college friends. It was an IFR flight there and back. Long story short, when I got back to Columbiana County, I was putting the plane into one of the T-Hangers and managed to run head first into the trailing edge of the flaps. 4 stitches later I was just as good as new.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 183.0 KB  ID: 221850

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 208.6 KB  ID: 221851

    Headed south along the Ohio river towards where I grew up.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 207.5 KB  ID: 221852

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 223.4 KB  ID: 221853

    Low pass over Dew Memorial (1G8) Was in and out of this airport many times during my early flight instruction prior to Embry-Riddle

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 268.8 KB  ID: 221854

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 224.3 KB  ID: 221855

    This is Jefferson County (2G2) or "Steubenville, OH airport as the locals call it. 5001 X 75 feet! Kind of narrow.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 281.5 KB  ID: 221856

    Harrison County (8G6) Had a $100 hamburger there once.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 195.5 KB  ID: 221857

    Carroll County - Tolson (KTSO) Just a visit there

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 235.3 KB  ID: 221858

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 203.8 KB  ID: 221859

    Heading into the Akron - Canton area. Flew to there in my first low wing Piper.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 322.7 KB  ID: 221860

    Please see PART 2
    PART 2

    Akron - Canton Regional (KCAK). My first flight instructor wanted to visit friends there.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 273.5 KB  ID: 221861

    One of the Goodyear blimp hangers in the country.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 325.5 KB  ID: 221862

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 264.3 KB  ID: 221863

    On the way to Lakefront

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 240.0 KB  ID: 221865

    On the approach and landing!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 241.0 KB  ID: 221866

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 210.7 KB  ID: 221867

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 143.0 KB  ID: 221868

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 161.1 KB  ID: 221869
    Your covered a lot of places on your trip around Ohio David. A lot of fine pics. and a good narrative of it. I like the paint on your Cessna also.
    Larry
    Quote Originally Posted by NMLW View Post
    Your covered a lot of places on your trip around Ohio David. A lot of fine pics. and a good narrative of it. I like the paint on your Cessna also.
    Thanks Larry. I have a few others I've been to not in this set. Will need to do another post. Looking forward to comparing FSX to the new sim.
    Nice screenshots David! I thought it was Jan's Cessna for a moment because of all the flames on it like it was burning up, but glad to see it was only a paint job since YOU'RE flying!
