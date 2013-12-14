Thread: Just Some Ohio Airports - C-172 "Flamze"

I thought I'd take the 172 out for a spin to some of the airports I visited in RW flying. I just never went to Burke Lakefront however.
PART 1
Taking off out of Columbiana County airport (02G). This is outside of East Liverpool, OH. A little story about this airport. I rented a plane to fly from here to New Philadelphia, OH to visit come college friends. It was an IFR flight there and back. Long story short, when I got back to Columbiana County, I was putting the plane into one of the T-Hangers and managed to run head first into the trailing edge of the flaps. 4 stitches later I was just as good as new.
Headed south along the Ohio river towards where I grew up.
Low pass over Dew Memorial (1G8) Was in and out of this airport many times during my early flight instruction prior to Embry-Riddle
This is Jefferson County (2G2) or "Steubenville, OH airport as the locals call it. 5001 X 75 feet! Kind of narrow.
Harrison County (8G6) Had a $100 hamburger there once.
Carroll County - Tolson (KTSO) Just a visit there
Heading into the Akron - Canton area. Flew to there in my first low wing Piper.
Please see PART 2
