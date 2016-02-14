Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How to exit program to the desktop?

    Stevepariser
    Default How to exit program to the desktop?

    I know this may sound silly but how to you exit program. Escape does not work to exit out.
    Al l have to do is go to the welcome screen and click "Exit to Desktop" Might say "Quit to Desktop", don't have the sim running right now.

    Should be bottom left of the screen.

    Hal
    You can either click it, or press “Escape” key

    I run the sim in windowed mode.. & often just press the X at the top right.

    Regards
    Steve
