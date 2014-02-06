I am having a Dickens with trying to get Greg Pepper's Convair series CV440 to work
with the panels CV340 that Mr Pepper uses for the CV440, I have a paint for his CV440
called Jet One Express which works find but none of the panels work that I have tried other
designers panels from this site They lock up with this box "Sound Ungluing. The INstructionbs
that Mr Pepper gives are not for the CV440 but for the Douglas DC6! This makes not sense.

Casey