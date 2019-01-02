Hello all,

Apologies if this has been covered, but a search found nothing on topic.

I am running FSX on a Win10 machine happily. I bought a disc copy of Deluxe (mainly for the G1000), and set about installing it on my machine. The installer said 'this will update FSX', which I thought was good since it shouldn't interfere with my current config.

It then bounced with 'the current version of FSX is newer than the install'. I cannot continue, nor does it give me the option to run a fresh install. I'm assuming this is because I'm running SP2.

Has anyone encountered this before, and is there a workaround? Rolling back the Service Packs seems not to be an option, so unless there's a funky registry hack out there, I think I may have to uninstall FSX and install clean.

Thanks in advance